The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Holdings Cut by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of The Hackett Group worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 151.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

