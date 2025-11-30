Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,892 Shares of iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iRadimed worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the first quarter worth $2,526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iRadimed by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $92.95 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65.

iRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 23.30%. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $451,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,505,700. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,840,650. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

