Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

