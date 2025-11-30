Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $753.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $666.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.72.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

