Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,144 shares during the quarter. Patria Investments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Patria Investments worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 850.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 141,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

