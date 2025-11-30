Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Medpace worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 261,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,597,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $4,433,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 53.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,569,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.35, for a total value of $1,771,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,100. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 42,392 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.52, for a total value of $26,093,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 732,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,689,899.20. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,597 shares of company stock valued at $189,967,248. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $599.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $626.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.