Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,400,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 433,489 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,546.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 256,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $185.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $193.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,206,681.51. The trade was a 33.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,892.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,554.50. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

