Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,704 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gentex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $315,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.83 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Research cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

