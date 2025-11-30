Head to Head Contrast: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 7.33% 13.94% 6.27% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 1 0 4 0 2.60 G4S 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadre and G4S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than G4S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and G4S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $567.56 million 3.06 $36.13 million $1.12 38.11 G4S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than G4S.

Summary

Cadre beats G4S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

