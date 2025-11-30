Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,923 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Renasant were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Renasant by 232.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,169,000 after purchasing an additional 714,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,121,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,878,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $269.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

