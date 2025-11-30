Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,353 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,463,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 161.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $21.72 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

