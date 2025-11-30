Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $34.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.8750.
WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group Stock Performance
Shares of WMG stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Music Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
Further Reading
