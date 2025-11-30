Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $27.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapt Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $20,180,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Rapt Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

