Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $27.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapt Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%
RAPT stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Rapt Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.20.
Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
