Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $445,000 Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 177,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 149,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,546,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 361,272 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 216,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.