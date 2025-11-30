Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $116.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camtek to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $129.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.04 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Camtek by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

