ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACNB in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACNB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $503.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. ACNB had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACNB by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 56.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACNB by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

