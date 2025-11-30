Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 116,415 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,415 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

