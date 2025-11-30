Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $6.87. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Yamaha Motor Trading Up 3.5%
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
