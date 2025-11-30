Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.1760, but opened at $67.7540. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 243 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scient has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

