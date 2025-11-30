Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.1760, but opened at $67.7540. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 243 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scient has an average rating of “Hold”.
Eurofins Scient Price Performance
About Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
