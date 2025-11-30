Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,675 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.64 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

