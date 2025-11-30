Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 33,685 shares.The stock last traded at $63.83 and had previously closed at $63.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

