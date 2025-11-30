F m Investments LLC Sells 64,675 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

F m Investments LLC cut its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,675 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,951,000 after buying an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $25,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

