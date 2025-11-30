F m Investments LLC Has $308,000 Position in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

F m Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $12,735,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 1,172.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 830,457 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biohaven by 31.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 612,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Biohaven by 1,765.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO George C. Clark acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $144,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,400. This trade represents a 566.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,195,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,562.50. The trade was a 126.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,416,999 shares of company stock worth $33,144,833. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Biohaven from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

