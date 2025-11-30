Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.1%

ATGE stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.79 and a 12 month high of $156.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

