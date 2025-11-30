F m Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

F m Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

