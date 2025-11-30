Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126,952 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.1%

ASO stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

