Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Alphatec worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 300,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $4,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,564,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,522,946.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,667,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,039,664. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

Free Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

