Genpact Limited $G Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Genpact worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

