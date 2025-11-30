First National Advisers LLC Purchases 296 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 204.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

UTHR opened at $485.97 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $492.62. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.13.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.06, for a total value of $5,346,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,877,772.86. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

