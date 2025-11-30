F m Investments LLC Has $361,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

F m Investments LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $403,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,945,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,162,348,000 after buying an additional 816,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after acquiring an additional 665,681 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $112.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.