F m Investments LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

F m Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $175.53 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

