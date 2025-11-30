First National Advisers LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,813 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,528,361,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 76.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $348,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,382 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

