First National Advisers LLC Has $780,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $490.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.48 and its 200-day moving average is $457.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.