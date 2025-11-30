Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 27th

BigBear.ai, Ambarella, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, provide, or significantly monetize AI technologies and services—ranging from AI software and algorithms to the chips, cloud infrastructure, and data platforms that power them. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to potential growth from widespread AI adoption across industries, but the category spans diverse sectors and business models. Classification can be subjective, and AI stocks often carry higher valuation and execution risk as the market prices future innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

