First National Advisers LLC Buys 475 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Enpro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 43.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.77. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $248.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

