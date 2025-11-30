First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Diodes by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 85.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 52.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diodes by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $284,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 244,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,305.74. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

