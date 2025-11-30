MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC cut its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in MKS by 12.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of MKS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MKS by 55.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Up 4.4%

MKS stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,182.68. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

