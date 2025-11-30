Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 508,235 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,235 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 348.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $48.92.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

