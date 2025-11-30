Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Crocs worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,190 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 10,520.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crocs by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after buying an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 537,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 242,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $122.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.