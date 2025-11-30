Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 279,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $153.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

