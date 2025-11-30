Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 279,326 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279,326 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

