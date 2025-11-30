Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.46.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

