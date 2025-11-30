Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,518,000 after buying an additional 305,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.1%

ARW opened at $108.01 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

