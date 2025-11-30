Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

