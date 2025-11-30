Groupama Asset Managment Sells 1,988,994 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,988,994 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 346.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,282 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

