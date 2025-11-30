Groupama Asset Managment Sells 3,046 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $204.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $249.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.