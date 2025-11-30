Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Lowered by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,223 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of APH opened at $140.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

