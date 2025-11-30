Groupama Asset Managment Sells 1,719 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 708,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $148,372,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 31.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BA opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

