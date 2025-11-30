Groupama Asset Managment Buys New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

