Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VRSK opened at $225.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

